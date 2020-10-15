ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cindy Adams Dunn, the Secretary for Pennsylvania's District of Conservation and Natural Resources, was in Allentown on a day she handed out 31 state grants totaling $7 million. All are aimed at providing more trails throughout the state, and nearly 40 new miles will be added with the funds.
"It is phenomenal. We haven't constructed a trail in a number of years," said Allentown Director of Parks and Recreation Karen El-Chaar.
She says that will change as the city received a $500,000 grant to complete 1.8 miles of the Jordan Creek Greenway.
It "provides pedestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to follow the trail and take you into Whitehall," she described.
The trail, which also runs on the road, will start at the 200 block of North Turner. It will go through Jordan Park, and onto MacArthur Road, getting users closer to Jordan Parkway. This comes as the city is looking to raise $5.5 million for Auburn Cross Trails located at 4th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The 22 acres would act as a trail link through the city.
"This Jordan Park Greenway is emblematic of the trail system here in Pa. and how it connects communities," Dunn said.
Dunn says the goal is to have all Pennsylvanians within a 10-minute car ride to a trail.
The D&L Trail also got a $500,000 grant to close a gap in Northampton County, helping to connect its more than 140-mile trail through the state.
It's all a needed outlet. Dunn says state park use in September had an increase of a million people compared to last year. This follows the trend of people needing the outdoors during the pandemic.
"This has shown us how essential spending time outdoors and walking is for people, especially under stress," she said.
Allentown hopes to start the trail construction by late summer and be finished in 2022. The ultimate goal is to connect center city with the Trexler Nature Preserve.