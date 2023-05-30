ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is getting a financial boost to make the city's streets safer.

Sen. Bob Casey and other officials announced the funding Tuesday.

The city is getting $312,000 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

It will be used to develop a comprehensive road safety plan. Officials say that plan will make sure pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can safely get around the city.

"It'll help us develop a safety plan that's going to allow us to prioritize the crosswalks, make pedestrian safety safer out there as they're traversing and traveling our sidewalks. It's going to help us with our parking situation," said city Director of Public Works Mark Shahda.

Another priority is establishing safe routes for students who walk to school and also to create a biking network for the city.