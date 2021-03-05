ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than 13,000 people in Allentown have received the coronavirus vaccine.
Mayor Ray O'Connell announced Friday that within the past nine weeks, the Allentown Health Bureau gave out first doses to just over 9,500 people, and second doses to 4,450 people.
The bureau's director said another 2,000 appointments are scheduled for next week.
Allentown School Board member Phoebe Harris also appealed to minorities to get vaccinated. She said it's the difference between choosing "life or death."
"Please, I'm asking all of my members of the Black and Hispanic community of Allentown to please sign up. Get your COVID shot so that we can be inoculated and that we can all work together to make sure this virus doesn't spread anymore," Harris said.
Mayor O'Connell said the vaccination process is still by appointment-only to people in group 1A.