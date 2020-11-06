ALLENTOWN, Pa. | One of the two women shot Sunday afternoon in Allentown told police that she was shot several times as she tried to break up a fight involving the alleged shooter.
Allentown police charged Cristal Santiago, of West Whitehall Street, with single counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection with Sunday’s shooting in the 500 block of North Park Street. Authorities arrested the 26-year-old Thursday, and she was later arraigned by District Judge David Howells, who set bail at $250,000.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Allentown police were dispatched to the rear of a home in the 500 block of North Park Street to investigate reports of a shooting. The shooting occurred on an alley between North Park and North Sixth streets named North Emery Street.
Responding officers found one woman, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg, according to the criminal complaint. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated and released.
As police were responding to Park Street, a second victim walked into St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and chest area. She was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill for treatment. The criminal complaint indicates the victim suffered from four wounds but does not specify whether she was shot four times.
During an interview with police, the second victim reported that a fight broke out among several people. She was separating a woman she knew as “Cuca,” when the woman allegedly pulled a handgun and shot her, according to records.
Police said the victim identified Santiago or Cuca as a shooter from a photo array of eight people. During an interview with police, Santiago allegedly admitted she shot the second victim. Court records do not specify whether Santiago admitted to shooting the first victim.
Santiago failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Nov. 30.