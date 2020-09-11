ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of Allentown's spooky traditions will go on, while another has been canceled.
The Halloween parade set for Oct. 11 is a no-go.
Mayor Ray O'Connell says it would be impossible to socially distance all the participants.
However, trick-or-treat night will still be held on Friday, Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Trick-or-treaters are asked to wear masks when close to others and to stay within their immediate neighborhood.
Those handing out treats are encouraged to leave pre-packaged candy outside to limit interaction.