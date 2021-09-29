ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown's Halloween parade is back on this year after it was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Officials say it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9.
It'll start at the fairgrounds at 2 p.m., roll along Hamilton Street, and end at 9th Street.
Roads along the parade route will be closed between noon and 4:30 p.m.
This year's theme is "Fall in the City."
The Grand Marshal for the 2021 parade is Brenda Fernandez, who was chosen based on her community contributions and Allentown Human Relations Commission award.
This year’s parade lineup features signature giant character balloons, floats created by local organizations and artists, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms mascot meLVin just in time for the opening of the 2021-2022 season.
The rain date for the parade is Sunday, Oct. 10.
The parade will air on RCN and Service Electric Cable TV on Saturday, Oct. 9. For more information, people can visit www.allentownpa.gov/fallfestival.