ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown has more money than ever before to tackle lead paint issues.
It's a big issue for the city-nearly 70% of the city's housing stock dates back to before 1969, a few years before lead paint was outlawed.
Earlier this week, the Department of Housing and Urban Development gifted the city a $5 million grant to remediate 300 homes in the next three years.
It's a great opportunity for contractors in the field of lead abatement. Funny thing is there aren't a lot of licensed workers to do the work.
"The number of lead abatement contractors, is definitely limited, not just here, but throughout the state, big time," said Roldolf Hanna, with B/E Construction. "The grant that just came in and the amount of workload that's in the future, it's an open opportunity, definitely going to create a high demand on us and several other contractors."
Hanna works for his father's company which has done work in Allentown for 20 years. Hanna's brothers have also started their own businesses in the industry.
The city has used some grant money to train contractors to do the work.
Marlin Staub, Hanna's sister, jumped at the opportunity. She launched her own company after starting lead training about a year ago. She recently completed her first solo lead abatement job for the city.
"I'm just the first female in this type of business for Allentown, yes. Hopefully, I'm able to inspire other females to come in the future," Staub said.
Anyone interested in learning more about lead abatement training opportunities through the city should reach out to Heidi Westerman at 610-439-5997.