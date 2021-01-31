COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine generic graphic bottle

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown Health Bureau is canceling COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, February 1 and Tuesday, February 2 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds due to the impending snowstorm and anticipated clean-up.

According to officials, if your appointment was on Monday, February 1, it is being rescheduled for Wednesday, February 3 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

If your appointment was on Tuesday, February 2, it is being rescheduled to Thursday, February 4 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.

Your appointment time remains the same.

Wednesday and Thursday appointments will still take place as scheduled.

Those being vaccinated are asked to stay in their car until 5 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time, officials say. 

Persons with Monday and Tuesday appointments who supplied an email address will also be notified by email.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.