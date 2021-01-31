ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown Health Bureau is canceling COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday at the Allentown Fairgrounds due to the snowstorm and anticipated clean-up.
If your appointment was on Monday, February 1, it is being rescheduled for Wednesday, February 3 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds, officials said.
If your appointment was on Tuesday, February 2, it is being rescheduled to Thursday, February 4 at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
Appointment times remain the same.
Wednesday and Thursday appointments will still take place as scheduled.
Those being vaccinated are asked to stay in their car until 5 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment time, officials say.
Persons with Monday and Tuesday appointments who supplied an email address will also be notified by email.