ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown has a new director for its Department of Community and Economic Development, or CED.
In a special city council meeting held Wednesday night, the legislative body appointed Vicky Kistler to the position vacated by Leonard Lightner, who left the position to serve as the city's new chief operating officer.
For the last 29 years, Kistler has been employed by the Allentown Health Bureau. Most of that time— from 1993 through 2007 — she served as communicable disease services manager.
Kistler was promoted to health director in 2007, a position she holds currently.
Last spring, Allentown officials honored Kistler for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At that time, Councilwoman Candida Affa said of Kistler, "In a crisis where she had no playbook on how to do this, this was dumped on her lap, and she was the general in this war, and still is doing an amazing job."
Kistler has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Bloomsburg University and master's degree in education counseling from Lehigh University.
According to the CED website, the department "offers assistance to small businesses, neighborhood groups, non-profits, faith-based organizations, large business, and housing developers alike."
Kistler will receive a $114,916 annual salary in her new position.