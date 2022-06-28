ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau said it will administer the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5, as young as 6 months old.
The Health Bureau says it will administer these shots on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 245 N 6th Street from 9 am to 3:30 pm.
Appointments are not needed.
The Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old is administered in a three-dose series. The first and second dose must be separated by 21 days, and the second and third dose must be separated by 8 weeks.