ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is offering two clinics to give out a limited supply of monkeypox vaccines.

They are scheduled for Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, from 4-6 p.m. both days.

Sixty doses of the Jynneos vaccine will be given over the two days, and the second dose will then be scheduled, the health bureau said.

Schedule an appointment by calling 610-437-7760, ext. 0.

There is a specific criteria to be eligible for the vaccine.

Individuals must be --

- Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary persons, who are age 18 or older, who have had multiple (2+) or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days

AND fall into one of these categories:

- Have knowledge or suspicion that they may have been exposed to monkeypox or another STI in the past 14 days

- Have had any newly diagnosed STI in the past 3 months, including gonorrhea, chlamydia, early syphilis, or HIV

- Have attended an event, met sex partner(s) through online apps or social media platforms, or exchanged money or other goods/services for sex

- Have a condition that may increase their risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV or another condition that weakens their immune system, or they have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema

- Be on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP)

- Sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender identity