ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is now offering COVID-19 and flu shots with no appointment needed.
Starting Monday, Nov. 15, the health bureau is open for walk-ins for adult and child flu shots, as well as COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters and kids doses.
The bureau has an "ample supply" of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to a news release.
Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 245 North Sixth Street. Evening appointments can be scheduled by calling 610-437-7760, option 0.
The health bureau is also holding COVID vaccination clinics for kids ages 5-11 at the Allentown Fairgrounds on Monday, Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.