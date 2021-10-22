ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is offering free flu shots Monday through Friday.
People can get the vaccines from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Alliance Hall at 245 North Sixth Street. Flu shots are available outside those hours by calling for an appointment at 610-437-7760 (choose zero).
No appointment is necessary.
People must be masked, and are asked to wear short-sleeved shirts, the city said in a news release.
According to the CDC, a person’s immune protection from vaccination declines over time, so an annual vaccination is needed to get the “optimal” or best protection against the flu.
Flu vaccines cannot cause flu illness. Flu vaccines given with a needle are made with either inactivated (killed) viruses, or with only a single protein from the flu virus.