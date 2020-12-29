ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau said Tuesday it is scheduling appointments by email only for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying healthcare staff in Lehigh County.
The bureau has switched from phone call appointment scheduling requests to email requests because of extremely high call volume, according to a news release.
In accordance with regulations established by the CDC, the Bureau is taking email appointments for COVID vaccination for members of the following groups only:
Licensed medical professionals & care staff including but not limited to: EMS professionals, dentists, podiatrists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, primary care physicians, etc.
Home health agency staff including hospice, visiting nurses, physical therapy, occupational health, home health aides, etc.
Applicants must print, complete and email the following documents to the bureau at clinicalcommunicabledisease@allentownpa.gov.
Pre-Vaccination Checklist for COVID-19
The bureau said once completed forms are received, people should allow at least 72 hours for a return call or email for an appointment.
Until further notice, appointments are no longer being scheduled at 610.437.7760, according to the release.
The bureau is receiving a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.