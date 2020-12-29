Moderna vaccine

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau said Tuesday it is scheduling appointments by email only for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for qualifying healthcare staff in Lehigh County.

The bureau has switched from phone call appointment scheduling requests to email requests because of extremely high call volume, according to a news release.

In accordance with regulations established by the CDC, the Bureau is taking email appointments for COVID vaccination for members of the following groups only:

Licensed medical professionals & care staff including but not limited to: EMS professionals, dentists, podiatrists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, primary care physicians, etc.

Home health agency staff including hospice, visiting nurses, physical therapy, occupational health, home health aides, etc.

Applicants must print, complete and email the following documents to the bureau at clinicalcommunicabledisease@allentownpa.gov.

COVID-19 Vaccine Screening

Pre-Vaccination Checklist for COVID-19

The bureau said once completed forms are received, people should allow at least 72 hours for a return call or email for an appointment.

Until further notice, appointments are no longer being scheduled at 610.437.7760, according to the release.

The bureau is receiving a limited supply of the Moderna vaccine from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.