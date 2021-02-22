ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is postponing second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments due to a lack of supply.
All second dose appointments scheduled for Tuesday, February 23, through Friday, February 26, at the Allentown Fairgrounds are canceled, the city said Monday.
The health bureau has enough Moderna vaccine for second doses scheduled for Monday, but has not received its allocation for the rest of the week, officials said.
Appointments are being rescheduled though. Those originally scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday will now receive their second dose on March 4, at the same time.
Those originally scheduled for Thursday or Friday will now receive their second dose on March 3.
The Pennsylvania health department announced last week that it was dealing with a shortage of second doses of the Moderna vaccine because several providers had "inadvertently" given out vaccine meant for second doses as first doses. The state had said at the time that thousands of second dose appointments across the state may need to be delayed, but said the CDC put the window between first and second shots at 28-42 days.