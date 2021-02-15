Allentown Health Bureau COVID coronavirus vaccination clinic Allentown Fairgrounds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is cancelling its COVID-19 vaccination clinic two days this week due to weather.

No vaccines will be administered at the Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex on Tuesday, because of ice in the forecast, or Thursday, due to potential snow.

However, all appointments for those days are rescheduled to the next day, the city said.

If your appointment was Tuesday, February 16, it is now rescheduled for Wednesday, February 17, at the same time.

If your appointment was Thursday, February 18, it is now Friday, February 19, at the same time.

All other Wednesday and Friday appointments will still take place as scheduled, the city said.

Those being vaccinated are asked to wait in their car until 5 minutes before their scheduled time.

