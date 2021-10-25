ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau will hold clinics to administer booster shots to anyone 18 years of age and older as well as COVID-19 first and second doses to all qualifying people ages 12 and older beginning Thursday, Oct. 28.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and/or boosters will be available, according to a news release from the city. Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for those between 12-17 years old.
For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series:
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings
For the nearly 15 million people across the country who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who are 18 and older and who were vaccinated two or more months ago, the city said.
The current schedule of COVID-19 boosters or vaccinations for people 12 years and older is as follows:
Thursday, Oct. 28 (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at IBEW, 101 S. 7th St, Allentown, PA 18101
Monday, Nov. 1 (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) at IBEW, 101 S. 7th St, Allentown, PA 18101
Tuesday, Nov. 2 (9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.) at IBEW, 101 S. 7th Street in Allentown, PA 18101
Vaccines and boosters will also be available at the Allentown Health Bureau at 245 N. 6th Street, Allentown PA 18102 on Fridays from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The Allentown Health Bureau is closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
Appointments for off-site clinics and at the Allentown Health Bureau are not necessary, but can be made through the Allentown Health Bureau. Choose Immunization Clinic. You may enter all zeros for your social security number and choose “NO Insurance” if you prefer to bypass these questions, the city said in its news release.
According to the CDC, available data right now show that all three of the COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States continue to be highly effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death, even against the widely circulating delta variant. The city says vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself and reduce the spread of the virus and help prevent new variants from emerging.
People need to bring their white CDC card with them to the appointment.
There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccination.
The city says additional vaccination and booster clinic dates will be scheduled.
In addition, Allentown EMS paramedics will vaccinate those city residents with health conditions and mobility issues preventing them from reaching a vaccine clinic, according to the city's news release.
If you or a family member/client meet these conditions, you can call the city's Homebound Vaccine Hotline at 610-260-0360, and leave a clear message with your name, phone number, and address. the city says people should provide their contact information if scheduling on behalf of someone. Prompts on the Homebound Vaccine Hotline are in English and Spanish.
All information is available on the city website. Click on the COVID VACCINE icon.