ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau said it will administer booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 starting Wednesday.

The dose can be given at least five months after the primary series completion, or five months after the booster for immunocompromised children, according to a news release from the city.

The Health Bureau will be administering the shots on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., except for holidays.

Appointments are not needed.

