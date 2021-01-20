ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau is expanding eligibility for those who can sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state health department announced Tuesday that it is expanding eligibility to now include everyone 65 and older, and younger people with certain medical conditions.
A vaccination clinic is being held through Friday at East Side Youth Center, and then vaccinations will begin Monday at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds.
Within hours of the announcement about the clinic, all available Allentown Health Bureau COVID-19 clinic appointments were filled. The city said it will issue an update as soon as more can be scheduled.
Identification with proof of age is required at the vaccination site, and those who do not provide the necessary information will be turned away, the health bureau said.