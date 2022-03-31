Generic COVID-19 vaccine vial and shot

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau will be administering second COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday, according to a news release from the city.

People 50 years and older are eligible to receive a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if it’s been at least four months since they’ve received their first booster shot.

The Health Bureau will be administering the shots on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 245 N. 6th Street. Appointments are not needed.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you