ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Health Bureau will be administering second COVID-19 booster shots beginning Friday, according to a news release from the city.
People 50 years and older are eligible to receive a second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if it’s been at least four months since they’ve received their first booster shot.
The Health Bureau will be administering the shots on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 245 N. 6th Street. Appointments are not needed.