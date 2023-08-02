ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council voted Wednesday to adopt an ordinance to amend the 2023 budget to provide for a supplemental appropriation of $80,000 to the Department of Community and Economic Development Health Bureau for the purchase of a mobile medical response trailer.
Vicky Kistler, director of the city's community and economic development department, explained the expense is actually coming to the city from a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health .
David Synnamon, director of the city's health bureau, said the outreach trailer will be used as a clinic, including a location for vaccinations.
"It also be used as a simple outreach, kind of like a food truck, where you can do interaction or education with the public," Synnamon said. "People can walk in and have a sit-down medical appointment, and it's going to be fully stocked with medical supplies."
Kistler said the need was identified in an after-action COVID report that said throughout the state, mobile vaccinations were being given in less-than-ideal locations such as parking lots and parking decks.
"I think it's a great gift, and this will be a resource for the city to emergency response," Kistler said. "We'll offer it to police and the fire department if and when they need it."
City Councilwoman Cynthia Mota called the mobile unit a great asset for the community.
Mack Pool
In other business, council voted to adopt an ordinance to amend the 2023 budget to provide for the transfer of $30,000 to fund to the parks department.
The funds will allow the parks department to receive an evaluation and recommendations for repairs to help maintain the life of the Mack Pool facility at 1901 Mack Blvd.
The pool has received repairs in recent years, but conditions continue to decline.