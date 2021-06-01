ALLENTOWN, Pa. | The Allentown Health Bureau is winding down its vaccination clinics at Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds, in preparation for an exit from the facility by June 30.
The Moderna vaccine will be administered on June 10, June 17 and June 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., with no appointment necessary, according to Allentown officials.
The second dose will be scheduled for the Allentown Health Bureau at 245 N 6th Street, they say. Scheduling these second appointments will be handled at the time of the first dose vaccination.
The Health Bureau will also be vaccinating students at Allentown School District sites and the Executive Education Academy Charter School, officials announced. Please visit the schools’ websites for more information and to register.