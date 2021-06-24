ALLENTOWN, Pa. | 1,600 miles into hiking the Appalachian Trail, Ryan Addario came across a little magic.
"How much is this appreciated by hikers?"
"So much. Ah, so much," he said.
The Allentown Hiking Club provided the surprise food stop, and it's what's known as trail magic.
"I saw they had coffee, and my pack just melted off my back. I'm just going to take some of that please." Addairo added.
President Karen Gradel says it's an end-of-June tradition to help hikers passing through.
They can serve more than 60 over the next two days.
"When they come upon us, they are hot, hungry because you can't pack a lot of food," she explained. "This year the work is double duty. Serving will make way for removing."
"It's a beautiful stop. You can see for miles," said hiker and club member Paula Uhrin atop Bake Oven Knob.
But the widespread views are marred by growing graffiti.
"It makes me sad. I don't know why someone would come out here with paint to do this," she noted.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission says wild graffiti has spread throughout the pandemic.
There is a movement to erase it. The Haycock Bouldering Coalition was recently successful in Bucks County. By using a biodegradable material called Elephant Snot they can remove the paint.
Saturday morning, the coalition, along with the Allentown Hiking Club, Game Commission, and others will be covering Bake Oven Knob with the same, and volunteers are needed.
"It's nature, and this isn't how nature is supposed to look. We want to return it to the way it should look.' Uhrin said.
So those like Addario can enjoy the view, on a full stomach.