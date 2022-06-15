ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The City of Allentown is looking into the possibility of bringing its fleet maintenance operations back in-house.
Earlier this month, council authorized a one-year emergency contract with King George Fleet Services to maintain various city vehicles, including ambulances, police cars, fire trucks and public works vehicles.
This was the result of the city ending its existing agreement with Centerra Integrated Services LLC due to labor disputes with workers.
In May, the city approved a contract with a consultant to research the cost involved in maintaining its fleet of vehicles internally.
During Wednesday night's City Council meeting, the city allocated $32,500 to pay for the consultant's report, which is expected in October. The total cost for the consultant is $65,000, which council agreed to split with the city administration.
Other financial transfers
In other financial moves Wednesday night, council reallocated cash for COVID-related hotel stays for individuals without homes and rental assistance for the Hispanic American Organization. The total amount was $114,500.
Other transfers included $20,454 to cover the cost of the summer intern program run by the city controller's office. Due to COVID-19, it was uncertain if the intern program would resume, so it was not originally included in the budget.
Council also transferred $9,750 to pay for two vaccine refrigerators and two vaccine freezers for the Allentown School District. According to the transfer request form, the equipment is needed to help ASD become a Vaccines for Children site, which enables vaccines to be administered to students in school, "reducing the barriers to getting school vaccinations and increasing the immunization rate for ASD students."
A final transfer moved $8,500 to cover the required additional overtime required in the traffic department to set up and tear down traffic patterns for PPL events.
Hanover Avenue traffic improvement project
In other news, council appropriated $119,502 for the Hanover Avenue traffic improvement project. Specifically, the money will go for the design of traffic signal improvements at seven intersections.
The project includes also the installation of a pedestrian flasher and American with Disabilities Act-required handicap ramp at Hanover Avenue and Linden Street.
Officials say the Hanover Avenue and Linden Street intersection is one of the city's highest crash areas.
Moonie Trexler Way
The legislative body also referred to the public works committee a request to rename the Frederick Street alleyway at the rear of the Allentown Patriots building "Moonie Trexler Way" in honor of Gene "Moonie" Trexler.
Trexler was a fixture in the Lehigh Valley baseball scene and especially at Patriots Park. He died last year at the age of 90.
Next meeting
Finally, council voted to cancel its July 6 meeting due to the Independence Day holiday.