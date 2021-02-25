ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The City of Allentown is getting ready for summer.
The Department of Parks & Recreation is looking to hire for seasonal, summer positions.
Jobs opportunities include pool lifeguards, pool gate attendants, playground program instructors, and parks and golf course workers.
Pay ranges from $9-$12 an hour.
Applicants for pool and playground jobs must be at least 16 years old, while parks and golf course workers must be at least 18.
Details and job applications are available on the city's website.