ALLENTOWN, Pa. -The Allentown Department of Parks & Recreation is looking to hire lifeguards to work at the city’s municipal pools.
Summer jobs are available at a new starting pay rate of $14 per hour for new hires, an increase from the previous rate of $12 per hour.
The Parks and Recreation Department is offering American Red Cross Lifeguarding Classes for applicants. People can register at the city Department of Parks & Recreation website.
Applicants for lifeguard positions must be at least 16 years of age.
People interested in applying for lifeguarding positions with the city of Allentown can visit the city's website.
“This is a great opportunity for our youth to earn some summer cash, save for the future and start to build a reliable resume for future employers,” said Mayor Ray O’Connell.