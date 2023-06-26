ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The corner of 7th and Hamilton, also known as Center Square, is arguably the most prominent intersection in Allentown, and the city wants to know what the public thinks should be done to make it better.

"We know two things. Number one, we want to improve traffic and pedestrian safety in this area," said Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the city. "Number 2, we want to increase the functionality of the space. We know it's a space where people want to gather but it's not necessarily safe for them to gather."

Ortega says the funding is coming from ANIZDA, The Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority, part of the same program that has already improved other sections of Hamilton Street.

"From an engineering standpoint we are looking at things like how can we shorten cross walks," Ortega said. "But really anything the public wants to see happen in this space, we're open to it."

The city is holding two public hearings on the same day, June 29. The first meeting is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the square itself, and the second meeting is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsWalk Pocket Park.

Those who can't attend either hearing will still be able to make suggestions.

"We're going to have a survey so people who can't make it to the one of these two meetings this Thursday are going to be able to fill out a survey that has the same questions we're asking residents that come to the in-person meetings."

Ortega says there will be more public meetings to come in the future.