ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's officially Christmas in Allentown.
The annual tree lighting celebration looked a bit different this year.
Mayor Ray O'Connell opted out of welcoming large crowds to ring in the holiday as he normally would. COVID-19 just didn't allow it.
"It's extremely quiet. I don't like it. It is what it is. We're dealing with it. I just want people to be healthy, safe and stay strong," O'Connell said.
Normally, Santa Claus would parade down Hamilton Street greeting kids and spending time with them. This year, Santa was still there, just down the street at Arts Park, where the tree now sits across the street from the Allentown Art Museum.
"To have this ArtsWalk, to have the museum here, to have the tree here I mean it's all about renewal. It's all about the hopefulness of 2021 and it's just a wonderful area for the art museum to be a part of," said Allentown Art Museum CEO Max Weintraub.
"Hamilton Street is a busy street and this is less busy so it's just very appropriate. I love it here it's great," O'Connell said.
Though coronavirus has changed a lot this year, Mayor O'Connell says the holidays have the ability to unite people.
"We have to be united as a family, care for one another, love one another and will move onto 2021 and hopefully a better 2021 for everything," O'Connell said.