ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There was a flag-raising Thursday at City Hall in Allentown.
People are celebrating Honduran Independence Day.
201 years ago Thursday, Honduras declared its independence from Spain.
According to the Census Bureau, at last count, there are about 790,000 Hispanics of Honduran origin living in the United States.
According to the "Flag Institute," the two blue stripes surrounding a white stripe on the Honduran flag represent the two bodies of water on either side of the country: the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Caribbean Sea to the east.