ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is recognizing International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Allentown held its first-ever transgender flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall Thursday.
The flag consists of five horizontal stripes - two light blue, two pink, and one white in the center. It was designed by an American trans woman in 1999 and represents the transgender community.
The city teamed up with the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project for the event.
"Today is about positivity and all of the things people in the transgender community have done for not just our community, but communities as a whole," said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Lehigh Valley Renaissance.
Goodwin says the other big day that's special to the transgender community is Transgender Day of Remembrance. That falls on November 20 this year.