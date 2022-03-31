ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley is recognizing International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Allentown held its first-ever transgender flag-raising ceremony outside City Hall Thursday.

The flag consists of five horizontal stripes - two light blue, two pink, and one white in the center. It was designed by an American trans woman in 1999 and represents the transgender community.

The city teamed up with the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project for the event.

"Today is about positivity and all of the things people in the transgender community have done for not just our community, but communities as a whole," said Corinne Goodwin, Executive Director of the Eastern PA Trans Equity Project and Lehigh Valley Renaissance.

Goodwin says the other big day that's special to the transgender community is Transgender Day of Remembrance. That falls on November 20 this year.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you