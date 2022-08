ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man wanted on homicide charges was arrested Friday at Philadelphia International Airport.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they arrested Alfredo Romero-Encarnacion, 31 of Allentown, after he arrived on a flight from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Romero-Encarnacion is wanted by the Allentown Police for felony homicide by vehicle and multiple other charges.

CBP officers say Romero-Encarnacion was turned over to Allentown Police.