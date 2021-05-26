ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Allentown’s hometown heroes are being honored just in time for Memorial Day.
Sixty-one street banners are being hung in portions of the Downtown, East Side, South Side, and West End, says Allentown officials on Wednesday, to recognize and honor past and present military veterans.
Families may honor any living or deceased loved one who was a veteran of the U.S Armed Forces, as long as the person to be honored has a past or present connection to the city of Allentown, city officials note.
Anyone can be honored on Allentown War Memorials, and veterans recommended by the local VFW or American Legion posts are also eligible.
“The banners are a tremendous way to honor a veteran for their service. We are happy to be able to offer the community an opportunity to say thank you in this special fashion,” said Mayor Ray O’Connell.
Families may also request that banners be displayed together, the city states. There are families that have submitted applications for a grandfather and father, for example, and want them to be hung at the same location.
Each banner costs $145. Installation and storage costs are being borne by the city.
The program is closed for the remainder of 2021, but applications are being accepted now for installation during the 2022 season.
To find a Hometown Hero application form, city officials ask people to refer to their website.
They also state that applications must be accompanied by a photo of the hero in uniform.