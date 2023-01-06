ALLENTOWN, Pa. - On Thursday January 5, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the Vice & Intelligence unit of the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant at a residence in the unit block of South Madison Street.

The search uncovered suspected quantities of Fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana.

Drug packaging material and US currency were also seized.

According to police, Raymond Stith, 40, was charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance, Simple Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.