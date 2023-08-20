Questions are swirling over whether the City of Allentown's human resources director was fired or resigned.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for Mayor Matt Tuerk told 69 News HR Director Nadeem Shahzad resigned less than two months after taking the job.

On Sunday, 69 News obtained a letter from Shahzad to the mayor saying he was wrongly "terminated" over issues involving minority employees.

In the letter, Shahzad said he intends to sue the city.

The letter said he, as HR director, expressed "concern regarding the treatment of minority employees and the perceived bias in hiring practices."

Shahzad, in the letter, said he declined to be involved in actions that he perceived went against "principals of fairness and inclusivity" -- including the termination of a fellow employee.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the mayor's office said Shahzad resigned and there would be no further comment because it's a personnel issue.

Shahzad's departure comes on the heels of the Allentown NAACP sending a letter to the mayor alleging incidents of racism and discrimination against city employees.