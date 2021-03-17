ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown City Council during its Wednesday night meeting authorized a change order to its contract with Materials Conservation Collaborative for public art and activation project management services.
The contract, originally in the amount of $100,000, has been changed to allow for a total of $200,000. The change was needed because there was a lack of clarity regarding its terms.
The original term for the contract was for one year with the option for three additional one-year renewals. Should Allentown opt for all three years, the contract would run through Dec. 17, 2023. In fall 2020, the city opted for the first of the three one-year renewals.
However, it was unclear whether the original contract amount of $100,000 was for the initial term only, or if it was for the original contract term plus any and all possible renewal terms.
The original $100,000 is nearly depleted, according to Leonard Lightner, the director of community and economic development.
The city wants to continue utilizing the additional renewal terms and asked to increase the value of the contract by $100,000 for this year. Council voted Wednesday night to review the contract for each of the two remaining renewal terms, when applicable, rather than approving it now.
Allentown contracted with the Philadelphia-based art company for the purpose of continuing outdoor enhancement throughout the city and for the creation and display of artistic installation.
Other actions
In other business, council OK'd amending the 2021 General Fund to place grant funding from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to hire a professional historic preservation consultant to do a complete revision of the city's design guidelines for historic districts in the 2021 budget. The amount is $23,910 with a 10% city match.
Finally, the legislative body also approved the appointments of two individuals to the Allentown Arts Commission: Latoya Mitchell and Max Weintraub.