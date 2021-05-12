ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and members of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor welcomed the latest entry in the "Million Clicks for Million Hearts" program.

They gathered at Lehigh Canal Park Wednesday afternoon.

The "Million Clicks" initiative was launched by the CDC to help prevent strokes and heart attacks.

Participants log their miles walked or biked by using a clicker to check in at different parks throughout Allentown.

The city now has 11 "click-in" stations.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.