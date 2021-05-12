ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and members of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor welcomed the latest entry in the "Million Clicks for Million Hearts" program.
They gathered at Lehigh Canal Park Wednesday afternoon.
The "Million Clicks" initiative was launched by the CDC to help prevent strokes and heart attacks.
Participants log their miles walked or biked by using a clicker to check in at different parks throughout Allentown.
The city now has 11 "click-in" stations.