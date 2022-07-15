ALLENTOWN, Pa. - At the Lehigh River in Allentown, the kids from the Police Athletic League Camp are learning a life saving lesson.
"Every year we have 4,000 deaths in the United States, drowning deaths," said Allentown Fire Department Lt. James Saylor.
The Allentown Fire Department dive team took the kids through a scenario of someone getting caught in the current and showed them what to do, starting with calling 911.
"We don't want them to actively go in the water because we don't want to turn one victim into two victims," Saylor said.
"And then you want to throw a branch in or a rope, anything that isn't you climbing into the water," said camper Kathryn Kloider.
"How to save somebody's life is important in every way," said Leilani Baez, also part of the Police Athletic League Camp.
The demonstration is just one of many activities PAL provides for the kids, while exposing them to possible career options.
"We went fishing and it was really fun," said Paul Esquea, who attended the camp.
"You always think about the fire department, you don't think about this aspect of it that 'oh I can go and I could get to do this,'" said Cpt. John Christopher with the Allentown Fire Department.
The kids say it's an experience they would highly recommend.
"I would 100% because you get to learn and get to grow with the officers and with the new people," said camper Destin Edward Joseph.
"Shout out to Officer Leonard and Officer Matt for always being the mentors," said camper JD Martinez.