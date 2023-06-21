ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A building owner in East Allentown has officially taken legal action to evict a business he says is causing problems in the neighborhood.

John "Buzzy" Labriola filed a landlord/tenant complaint in court Tuesday, with the hopes of evicting the Synergy Hookah Lounge at 1522 Union Blvd. as soon as possible.

The hookah lounge was the scene of a deadly stabbing early Sunday morning. Isiah Yeager, 23, is accused of stabbing 29-year-old Kevin Tarafa during a fight inside the lounge. Tarafa was found dead outside.

Labriola, the landlord, told 69 News on Monday that he had already given the lounge owners 90 days' notice before their lease was up May 18 that he was not planning to renew with them. When the lease expired in May, Labriola says the business owners hadn't paid the May rent, but promised to pay May and June if he let them stay until July 2.

The landlord had told 69 News that in light of the stabbing, he was planning to go to the magistrate on Tuesday to expedite the eviction.

A hearing is now set for June 29, according to online court records.

Neighborhood residents had previously told Allentown City Council that the lounge was causing problems. Police had several reports of gunfire in the area.