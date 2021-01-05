ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown landmark was featured on Jeopardy! this week, in one of the final shows hosted by Alex Trebek.

In the pretaped show, Trebek provided this answer:

"A replica of this, crack and all, can be seen at an Allentown church where the original was hidden during the Revolutionary War." 

The question, of course, was "What is the Liberty Bell?," referencing Zion's UCC Church where the bell was hidden from British troops.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November. His final episode is scheduled to air on Friday.

