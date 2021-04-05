ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is taking new steps to rid Jordan Park and other community spaces of harmful chemicals and pesticides.
The city received a $10,000 grant from Stonyfield Organic Monday, and a $15,000 grant from the Giant company.
It's part of Stonyfield's initiative, "#PlayFree."
The program transitions public parks and playing fields to organic grounds management.
The city will also be getting help from the Non-Toxic Neighborhoods organization.
"We believe parks are an important place where people can gather, connect and play," said Dionis Mateo Pujols, store manager at the Giant in Whitehall Township.
The city will be testing out a new herbicide-free weed control system called Foamstream. It uses hot water and a biodegradable foam that's made from plant oils and sugars.