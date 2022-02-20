ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are giving back.
On Sunday officers took kids from the Sixth Street Shelter to a Phantoms hockey game.
The department says being a part of the community is what they strive for.
Sixth Street Shelter helps change the lives of more than 100 families offering helps with housing, food and bill assistance.
Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca, Mayor Matt Tuerk and other Allentown Police Officers wanted to give back to these families and treat the kids to an afternoon out.
"It's something that's very important to us, to connect with our community," said Charles Roca, Chief of Police APD. "We are from the community, we're not different from anybody else."
Gold Credit Union in Allentown provided gift bags filled with gear.
"They get to wear special Phantoms hats, shirts and enjoy a meal while they're there," said Ashley Quinn, Community Outreach Manager at Gold Credit Union. "I'm happy I can give back to these children and make their day."
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says, he loves getting the chance to spend the day with the community, to get to know them on a more personal level.
"Giving kids from this shelter the chance to take them out, get their mind off of things, It's everything," continued Tuerk. "This is the best part of the job."
The Allentown Police say they're going to be back in March for another Phantoms game with the kids of the Police Athletic League.