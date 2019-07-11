Allentown looking to expand park system

A slice of city solitude sits just steps from Allentown traffic.
"You go along three different rivers, three different streams. So very relaxing effect as well," said Director of Allentown Parks and Recreation Karen El-Chaar.
Now called Auburn Crosstrails, Allentown is looking for public input on park development of the 22 acres located at MLK Drive and bought back in 2014. In 2016 the city got an $85,000 grant to create a master plan.
"A majority of people want a walking and bike path," El-Chaar said.
El-Chaar says a bike trail system would be a linchpin, connecting to other paths along MLK Drive, Cedar Beach, Jordan Creek and Trexler Park and the 165-mile D&L trail.
Tracy Oscavich of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission says a city link with the D&L trail is more than just recreation but an effort to get greener and shrink our carbon footprint.
"It's about access to transportation options so people can get on bikes, on foot, and a way to commute to work," she said.
The commission will apply for a $20 million federal grant Monday that would close a key 3.5-mile gap between Union Boulevard in Allentown and Race Street in Catasauqua.
"Idea to look like a ladder going down the river, loops crossing bridges and can do little trips to reach outer communities." Oscavich said.
As for Allentown, a final design is expected this fall. However, that design comes with caveats. There needs to be environmental remediation done, which El-Chaar thinks could cost millions.
There is also a homeless population which needs to be addressed. A manufacturing entity is approved to move in too.
However El-Chaar doesn't think that will take away from the park or the trail system.
She thinks this is possibly a five-year process.