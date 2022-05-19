ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown has lowered the age requirement to work as a lifeguard at city pools.
People now need to be 15 years old in order to become a lifeguard.
The city says it is aiming to ensure its pools are adequately staffed.
Candidates must maintain a current, valid certification. Pay starts at $14 an hour. People can apply for a summer lifeguarding position at the city's website.
The city says it has added two more weekends where people can get certified to be a lifeguard. People can get certified the weekends of June 17-19 and June 24-26.