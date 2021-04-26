coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -The Allentown Health Bureau’s COVID-19 vaccination program at the Agri-Plex at the Allentown Fairgrounds is now open to anyone age 18 and over without an appointment, according to a news release from the city.

The Health Bureau is accepting walk-ins at the Agri-Plex at 1725 W. Chew Street as long as vaccine supply permits. People can walk in to be vaccinated from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, Wednesday, April 28 and Friday, April 30.

The Health Bureau is distributing only the Moderna vaccine. More than 40,000 doses have been administered.

Companies in need of vaccine for their workforce are asked to call the Health Bureau at 610-437-7760.

People who have made an appointment with the Allentown Health Bureau, but have managed to be vaccinated elsewhere in the interim are urged to cancel their appointments at the city's website.

