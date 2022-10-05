ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The City of Allentown announced on social media Wednesday night that traffic changes have been made on Irving Street near Louis E. Dieruff High School.
According to the city's post, the speed limit has been lowered to 25 mph from 30 mph, two new signs have been installed to alert drivers to the change in speed limit and the white paint on the crosswalks have gotten a new coat.
The improvements come after a 25-year-old teacher's aide was fatally hit by a car in front of Dieruff High School three weeks ago on Sept. 6. Angela Yowakim died after being hit on North Irving Street, in front of the school, early that morning.
Then, on Sept. 16, a student was hit by a car as he was walking across East Tilghman Street near the high school. The teen was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.
Following that incident, a neighbor said fast driving is common along the stretch next to Andre Reed Park.
"I've noticed there are no park signs or no caution signs," Alisha Carabello said previously. "No speed limit on the street."
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Police Chief Charles Roca made promises to take action to increase safety following Yowakim's death.
"We will apply for funding for increased signal technologies in our First and Sixth Ward, where so many kids walk here to Dieruff, walk to Harrison-Morton and walk to Sheridan Elementary," Tuerk said during a news conference on Sept. 7.
In its post Wednesday, the city encouraged drivers to slow down and follow the speed limit. It also made other commitments to encourage pedestrian safety.
"We'll continue to work with our partners on other ways we can improve traffic safety. We'll continue to emphasize enforcement," it said. "We'll continue to make improvements to the streets, pedestrian crossings, and traffic signals. We'll continue to emphasize the importance of traffic safety by motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians."