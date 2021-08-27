Police cruiser lights

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A 36-year-old Allentown man died after a crash in Lehigh County.

Samuel Colon died in the crash that happened just after 2 p.m. Friday at Mauch Chunk and Overlook roads in South Whitehall Township, near the on-ramp for Route 22.

Colon was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a crash with another vehicle, according to the county coroner's office. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The crash is causing traffic delays in the area. Allentown police say the road will be closed for an extended period of time.

