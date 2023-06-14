WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A chilling 911 dispatch from Tuesday night's deadly shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County: Police say the man accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife called to turn himself in, and the audio confirms that.

We're also hearing from close friends of the victim who feared that something awful would happen to her.

It's a heartbreaking situation for close friends of Patricia White, who say it's hard to fathom. According to them, White leaves behind four children: a 6-, 8-, 10-, and 13-year-old.

We've listened to the Lehigh County police dispatch from Broadcastify, that detail the moments after they received multiple reports of repeat gunfire there. Then, minutes later, 69 News heard the moment an operator reportedly gets a call from the woman's ex-husband, who says he pulled the trigger.

"We got a male on the line that says he shot his wife at the park. Now, he's at the house with a gun inside the house," said a 911 dispatcher.

A 911 dispatcher receives a call from Rami Abouloh of Allentown. According to police, the 41-year-old then tells the operator that White, his ex-wife, had been at the West Catasauqua Park with another man.

The call comes after repeat ones from neighbors, who dialed 911 after hearing between six and eight gunshots and seeing a dark car speeding away from the scene.

"Bunch of calls on it. We have a report of a female that was shot," said a dispatcher. "We also have a report that a male was shot in the chest."

"I always thought he was going to do this someday," said Amani Abuayash, a close friend of White's.

Close friends of White tells us the two had a tumultuous relationship and that Abouloh repeatedly threatened his ex-wife.

"He said, 'I am going to kill you. Just give me time,'" added Abuayash.

Police say Abouloh also shot the man White met at the parking lot. That's Frank Russo, who is expected to survive his injuries.

Abouloh allegedly told police he believed the two were having an affair, repeatedly calling White his wife. Friends of White say that's not the case, that they've been divorced, and the extent of White's and Russo's relationship is business.

"I thought this was another fight they were having. I didn't think it would be this serious," said Grace Samaan, like a daughter to White.

Samaan says White's like a mother to her. She's heartbroken, and like the rest of these women, says she wants justice.

"We want justice," said Fadia Samaan, a friend. "For him to die in jail and to suffer not seeing his kids anymore."

Friends of the victim say the two were divorced, but that White had let Abouloh live with her in her house because he did not have a job and so their four children could be watched.

There is a custody dispute on file in Lehigh County.

Friends tell us White got full custody of the four children but only after she agreed to give him money to have the kids.