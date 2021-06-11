Handcuffs generic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man faces allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage girl last month.

Allentown police were dispatched to a city home on May 28 after a woman reported that her 11-year-old daughter had just been sexually assaulted by Adonis A. Martinez, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

The victim reported that she had gone into the basement to retrieve her computer and sat down next to Martinez. That’s when he wrapped his arms around the girl and allegedly began touching her inappropriately, according to records.

The girl reported that she tried to get away, but Martinez pulled her close. It’s unclear from court records how he knew the girl.

Investigators allege Martinez admitted during an interview that he inappropriately touched the victim.

Allentown police charged the 36-year-old the following day with single felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors along with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. District Judge Michael Faulkner arraigned Martinez, setting bail at $100,000.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 21.

