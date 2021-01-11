ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tino Babayan is throwing his hat in the ring for an Allentown City Council seat.
Babayan announced his candidacy in a news release Monday, ahead of a campaign kickoff event set for Saturday.
Babayan has been a resident and business owner in Allentown since immigrating to the United States in 1979.
His kids have gone through the Allentown School District, and Babayan has been an active member in the district as well as youth activities.
Running on the slogan, "Honor the past, change the present, and prepare the future," Babayan is looking to provide city-wide resources for youth, as well as restoring festivals and weekly events in the city, the news release said.
He supports affordable housing options, community-oriented policing, and strengthening the bond of residents, he said.
The campaign kickoff event is scheduled for Saturday, January 16 at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy, located at 801 North Front Street in Allentown.